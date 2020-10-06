CDOT encourages truckers to use extreme caution over mountain passes

When traveling through Colorado’s mountains, semi-truck drivers can encounter challenging and dangerous conditions, especially during snow storms.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is now warning big rig drivers to use extreme caution when traveling over mountain passes, like U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass.
“The number of crashes over the years underscores the need to slow down over this mountain pass,” said Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll. “From 2015 to 2019, there have been 47 semi-truck crashes on the west side of Wolf Creek Pass. Three of those crashes resulted in needless fatalities.”
The mountain passes surrounding Salida haven’t seen as many semi trucks crash as U.S. 160, but all four have had double digit crashes over the same five-year period.
Over U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, there have been 28 semi truck crashes, resulting in no fatalities, four injuries and 24 instances of property damage only, according to CDOT.
U.S. 285 Poncha Pass has had 11 commercial vehicle truck crashes, with no fatalities, one injury and the rest property damage only.
Through U.S. 50 Bighorn Sheep Canyon, there have been 10 CMV crashes, resulting in one fatality and four injuries, in addition to the property damage.
Over U.S. 285 Trout Creek Pass, there have been 19 wrecks with one fatality, five injuries and the rest property damage only.
On the local passes, the crashes were also dispersed along the corridor with no real hot spots, said Lisa Schwantes, CDOT’s southwest regional communications manager.
Over Wolf Creek Pass, most of the wrecks have happened at a specific hairpin curve six and a half miles from the summit.
U.S. 160 has been so bad that CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol are teaming up to conduct safety checks of CMVs at the summit of Wolf Creek Pass. Safety checks will involve interviewing the driver of the CMV, informing them of the locations of tight turns on the pass, and educating them about the importance of downshifting and maintaining a low speed for the next 7 miles.
For semi truck drivers heading over any mountain pass, CDOT offered the following advice:
• Maintain control. Even the most experienced drivers should practice the utmost caution and safe driving practices to keep control of their vehicles.
• Check brakes before descending passes.
• Maintain a low speed, in low gear. Use flashers to warn other vehicles of the truck’s low speed.
• Do not “ride” the truck’s brakes. This will cause overheating and possible loss of the brake system.
• Jake brakes, or compression brakes, can be a useful braking mechanism to help control the speed of a heavy truck. However, the best practice is to remain in low gears to avoid overheating.
• Keep brakes cool by pulling into brake stations or onto the shoulder of the road, if a safe spot can be located.
If drivers are forced to use a runaway ramp, CDOT offered the following tips:
• Maneuver trucks into the far right lane before approaching upgrade ramps.
• As the truck approaches the runaway ramp, steer straight and try to keep the wheels aligned.
•Ramps are narrow. Attempt to stay in the center of the ramp to avoid any risk of rolling over.
• Once the truck is stopped, call 911 to report the incident, even if there are no injuries.
There are two runaway ramps on Monarch Pass, one each direction.
The west side of Wolf Creek Pass, meanwhile, has two runaway ramps.
“If a truck driver has lost control, there should never be a hesitation to use the runaway ramps,” Driscoll said. “If a truck’s brakes fail due to overheating or excessive use going downhill, runaway ramps are the only way the truck will be able to stop.”
For information, people can visit codot.gov.
