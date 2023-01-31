Following the closure of The Schoolhouse daycare center in Poncha Springs, parents are questioning the way the investigation and subsequent communication was carried out. 

The Schoolhouse was closed Jan. 24 by the Chaffee County sheriff and Chaffee County Department of Human Services when the entities initiated an investigation. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.