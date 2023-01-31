Following the closure of The Schoolhouse daycare center in Poncha Springs, parents are questioning the way the investigation and subsequent communication was carried out.
The Schoolhouse was closed Jan. 24 by the Chaffee County sheriff and Chaffee County Department of Human Services when the entities initiated an investigation.
Amy Lovato, executive director of The Schoolhouse, and Roberta Rodriguez, center director and teacher coach, who both face misdemeanor charges in the matter, are scheduled to appear virtually in Chaffee County Court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. today.
Alarmed to see police
Whitney Cline, a parent of a 3½-year-old boy enrolled at the facility, described coming upon the scene on Jan. 24 with “eight police vehicles.”
She said one of the teachers at The Schoolhouse called her partner to pick up her boy.
“As I entered the building, which is an actual historic schoolhouse from 1881, I was greeted by seven police officers crammed into the tiny foyer.
“I recognize that police officers are always armed, but of course given the setting, my eyes immediately start counting weapons,” Cline said.
Parent Greg Baxter said, “This daycare center is an amazing facility with some of the most dedicated and caring staff you could ever want.
“To criminalize people for simply making a mistake and then trying to correct it by self-reporting the incident is absolutely uncalled for.”
Similarly, he described the situation at The Schoolhouse.
“I received a call midday this past Tuesday to come pick my child up, with no reason as to why.
“When I arrived at The Schoolhouse there were sheriff and police vehicles everywhere, which put me on guard, then when I walked into the small reception room I was greeted by six fully armed sheriffs with no information, just exuding vibes of intimidation,” he said.
Baxter said he thought an active shooter or bomb threat might have been called for this level of response.
Sheriff John Spezze said there were six police at The Schoolhouse on Tuesday to close the facility.
“I expected it to be a highly emotional thing,” Spezze said. “I wanted to keep things calm.”
Spezze said, “I understand why parents get mad. They get limited information between the time they get the phone call and when they get their kids; that’s a lot of time to think. In today’s world there are a lot of bad things that happen. I don’t blame parents who think the worst.”
Spezze said he was using a “reunification center” model. In such a model the police are on hand to help with any issues that might arise.
“I am a huge advocate for protecting kids, and I wanted to make sure we were protecting kids,” Spezze said.
Cline said she was asked by a representative of Chaffee County Department of Human Services, who was at the school, if she had been told what was going on.
Her answer was no. She was then told the school was being shut down indefinitely pending an investigation.
“I gave her the classic ‘and?’ look, which she understood and proceeded to say, ‘that’s all I can say at this time’ and handed me her card,” Cline said.
Spezze explained that police cannot give information about an open case.
“In an open investigation I can’t tell anyone information, because I am bound by law,” he said.
Investigation at DHS
The incident continued into Wednesday when parents were asked to go to DHS for interviews.
“As I am sure anyone can imagine, the rumor mill was abuzz,” Cline said. “I was texting other parents seeing what they knew, attempting to put the pieces together.”
Cline said she was not informed about interviews with caseworkers but learned of them through texts with another parent and by calling the caseworker she had spoken to previously at the school.
She said she and her partner went to the DHS office the next day.
“We arrived and were greeted by other families in the same confused, sad boat that we were in. No one had answers and no one was telling us anything,” Cline said.
She said her family was brought to a room with another caseworker who asked for names and phone numbers.
The caseworker “then stated she was going to ask her child questions and that we needed not answer for him.
“As I am sure anyone can imagine, a stranger asking my child questions like ‘Do you like school?’ or ‘Do you like your teachers?’ in a sterile room elicited anything but honest answers. Instead, my kid was more inclined to slide his body off the chair, climb back up and repeat.”
Cline said he was also asked, “Have you ever been left alone at school?” to which he responded “yes.”
She said she did not think that it was fair to ask this question as the perception of being alone by a 3½-year-old is different from that of an adult.
Cline said she and her partner both stated that they have never had concerns about their child’s safety at The Schoolhouse.
Social media scoops DHS, sheriff as parents learn second
She said she was asked on Thursday by another parent, “not DHS,” if she had heard the parents were supposed to return to DHS at 3:30 p.m. to get the results of the investigation.
She arrived at 3:15 p.m. and after signing in started chatting with other parents who were there.
At 3:19 p.m. she said she received a text message from another parent, a screen shot of the statement that the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office had just released, on Facebook.
The statement included information about “criminal charges being served to directors of our school, and used words like ‘abuse’ and ‘neglect.’”
This information was shared on social media, she said, “11 minutes before we, as parents, were told anything about what had transpired at our children’s school.”
She said the director of DHS debriefed the parents on their findings.
“Unfortunately, given the way things were transpiring and how the information was getting relayed, we weren’t in the mood for anything but straightforward answers,” Cline said.
At some point during the meeting the sheriff joined. She said he was unable to give direct answers as well, and she left the room feeling “gaslit.”
Spezze later said he apologized during the meeting about the Facebook posting prior to informing the parents. “She had every reason to be mad. It is a legitimate complaint.”
“At the end of the meeting we were to ask a group of caseworkers standing outside the room if our kid was involved, something insanely informal given the circumstances,” Cline said.
“When I asked if my kid was involved there were glances exchanged, and then a nonchalant ‘oh no, he wasn’t.’
“I then had to sign a victim’s rights statement because, as told to us by DHS and the sheriff, ‘if your child was in that room, they are a victim.’”
Eleventh Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando released the report from the investigation to families of The Schoolhouse Monday.
Spezze said the DA would withhold the report from the press for another day to allow the families a chance to see it before the general public, a response to complaints of releasing information on Facebook before telling the parents.
Chaffee County Department of Human Services did not return a request for information about how it communicated with the families of The Schoolhouse before deadline Monday.
Defense attorneys make statement
Liz Ryan Sax, strategic communications consultant for Chaffee County Child Care Initiative, wrote Monday that the attorneys for Lovato and Rodriguez are prepared to vindicate their clients of these “unfounded” charges.
They made the following statement:
“We are disappointed that charges were filed, as we do not believe any crime has occurred.
“The reactions of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Chaffee County Department of Human Services are out of perspective.
“At all times, Roberta and Amy have acted professionally within the bounds of the law to ensure the safety, well-being and confidentiality of the children involved.
“They maintain their innocence and are prepared to see this through in court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.