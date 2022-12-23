The Salida Hospital District board of directors approved policies regarding board governing rules and responsibility, mission policy and operational policy Tuesday at their final meeting of 2022.
The board also approved the organizational strategic plan and the health enterprise resolution.
April Asbury, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of patient services, presented an overview of the Joint Commission re-accreditation process.
The hospital obtained its current accreditation in 2020 and is working on the preliminaries for re-accreditation in 2023.
In the financial report HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko reported the net profit for 2022 is about $11.8 million, which he said was a little over budget.
He said in spite of a lot of staff turnover, overall the hospital is doing well.
In his administrative report Morasko said the hospital district will be taking over the Fairplay clinic March 1, and staffing is in the process of being negotiated.
He said remodeling of the wound center at HRRMC is on the strategic plan and moving forward.
Morasko said the new HRRMC Salida Health Walk-in Clinic is now open from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 550 W. U.S. 50.
Board member Jeff Post gave the facilities and strategic planning report.
He said the Buena Vista Health Center project is “pretty much wrapped up.”
Post said the HRRMC pharmacy remodel should be complete in January.
The general surgery model is complete and the hospital boiler project has also been completed.
Plans for a retail pharmacy in Custer County are moving forward with Westcliffe planning to fund the remodel without grant money.
The board also appointed Stacy Moyer as the designated election official if a board election is needed in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.