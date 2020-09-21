Herbert Lucas Scott, 20, faces three felony obscenity charges resulting from allegations of his showing pornographic material to juveniles at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch on CR 291.
Scott was arrested Aug. 15 in connection with the alleged actions.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the allegations.
Formal charges were filed by the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office Sept. 16.
All three charges allege:
“Between and including October 1, 2019 and August 13, 2020, Herbert Lucas Scott, knowing its content and character, unlawfully and feloniously promoted or possessed with intent to promote obscene material to a minor.”
Each charge stems from a separate incident.
Scott is scheduled to appear in 11th Judicial District court at 9:30 Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.