The redrawing of lines denoting the new Colorado House of Representatives districts created a pocket of Chaffee County that remains in House District 60, while the rest of the county shifts to House District 13.
The split county districting created a challenge for the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in its effort to redraw precinct boundaries based on the number of active registered voters.
To accommodate voters within the pocket still represented as part of District 60, Precinct 6 boundaries followed those state-made lines.
Precinct 6, with an active voter population of 1,301, is bounded by the county line to the east, U.S. 285 to the west and the Salida School District boundary to the north.
The southern boundary vaguely follows CR 140, makes a diagonal to CR 160 north of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and follows the Arkansas River to U.S. 50.
Homes in the municipality of Salida are not included in Precinct 6 nor in House District 60.
