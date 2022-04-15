Chaffee County commissioners upheld a Chaffee County Planning Commission decision to approve the Aspire tours land use change application during their Tuesday meeting.
Neighboring property owners to the 11302 CR 190 W. property, who are not in favor of the plan for a campground and outfitting facility in the area, appealed the original decision, citing water and traffic concerns among others.
Following a lengthy discussion and an adjournment to executive session for legal advice, the commissioners made several changes and conditions on the resolution.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella moved to approve the application for a land use change permit subject to a limited impact review for the property and a campground and outfitter facility in a rural zone, on appeal of Planning Commission notice of decision dated Feb. 1, and adopting all the findings and conclusions.
Commissioner Keith Baker seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “While the appealing party did not succeed in overturning the Planning Commission’s decision, I do think that they allowed for some improvement on it, and that may not be the outcome that many people seek, but I think it’s a better outcome than the considered outcome that we had before.
“I hope that neighborhood can move forward together,” Felt said.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved the Blitstein agricultural subdivision exemption.
• Approved the exception to Land Use Code Article 4.6.2.3.c.1 requirement for acknowledgement of lienholder for the Paulden-Sturgis boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination.
• Approved a waiver of a $600 fee for RIP’s Ranch subdivision exemption for public benefit, which designates right-of-way for Forest Road 108 on the north side of Methodist Mountain for access to communication tower facilities.
• Approved the CR 397 bridge rehabilitation nationwide permit preconstruction notification and Union Pacific real estate project, at grade crossing agreement.
• Approved a letter of support for the Buena Vista request for congressionally designated spending support through Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office for the Buena Vista water treatment plant project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.