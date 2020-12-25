Salida collected $159,888 more in taxes this October compared to October 2019, an increase of 29.6 percent.
The city’s shared portion of the county tax was also up by $32,796, a 17.9 percent increase, while the state allocation of the 15 percent marijuana tax was up $8,404, a 259.3 percent increase, over the same period.
Mayor P.T. Wood said it was, “again a little bright beam of sunshine in our day,” at the city council meeting Tuesday.
In total, the city collected $936,727 this October in taxes, with $699,998 coming from the city’s 3 percent tax, $225,084 coming from the county tax and $11,645 generated from marijuana tax.
In October 2019, the city collected $735,639 total and budgeted $697,915 for October 2020, giving it a budget variance of $238,812.
The retail trade and accommodation and food services industries collected the most from the city’s 3 percent tax in October.
Retail trade collected $476,743, an increase of 36 percent compared to October 2019, while accommodation and food services collected $138,545, a 44.2 percent increase.
Accommodation and food services are still down 8.2 percent for the year, $94,435, but the last few months have shown relief for most businesses in the sector. It has now collected $1,050,865 in 2020, trailing only retail trade ($4,524,412).
Manufacturing was also up $6,502 in October, or 39.2 percent while wholesale trade was up 3.7 percent, $548.
Other industries were down in the city including information (67.9 percent), construction (17.8 percent), real estate, rental and leasing (17.6 percent) and all others (4.3 percent).
Year to date, the city has collected a total of $8,641,089 from the three taxes, which is $1,110,440 more than in 2019 at the same time.
“Year to date sales tax receipts are almost 15 percent higher than last year and we’re exceeding budget projections by 14.4 percent,” treasurer Merrell Bergin said at the meeting. “The dollars are clearly behind the retail sector.”
