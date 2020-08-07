A structure fire that started in a shed north of Buena Vista July 31 was aggravated by strong winds, but fire crews were able to get the blaze under control before the home was destroyed.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the house fire on CR 371, just north of the Otero Pump Station at around 12:48 p.m. Friday, said incident commander Brian Welch.
“When we arrived, we found the fire had started in a shed to the north of the structure and due to the wind direction spread to the exterior of the house,” Welch said. “From there it broke out windows, spread to the interior of the house and then into the roofing system.”
The single-story home had a double-roof, Welch said – a second roof built on top of the original with a void space in between.
Minutes after the page out to CR 371, CCFPD was called out to a vehicle accident further north, forcing crews at the structure fire to divert their battalion chief, a rescue vehicle and an ambulance to that call.
“Not too long after they were able to clear that scene and come assist with the fire,” Welch said.
Welch said that the home is still standing, albeit with some smoke and heat damage, and that crews were able to save the homeowner’s dialysis equipment.
“That was the owner’s biggest concern,” he said. “There were no civilian injuries, no firefighter injuries.”
“You know, it always comes in stages. This week was actually a pretty busy week for us with actual fires,” said CCFPD chief Robert Bertram.
Those calls included assisting the Buena Vista Fire Department in a structure fire on Surrey Lane in BV Thursday, the fire north of town Friday, the nearly simultaneous traffic accident, and a call to a possible wildland fire in Fremont County caused by a lightning strike to a single tree.
Buena Vista Fire chief Dixon Villers said the cause of the Surrey Lane fire was still under investigation.
“We can go a week or so with maybe one call or two calls, then we can get jammed with five and six calls a day,” Bertram said.
