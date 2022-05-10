The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission is accepting nominations until May 27 to fill district judge vacancies created by the resignation of Judge Ramsey Lama and the retirement of Judge Stephen E. Groome.
The commission will meet June 13 in Cañon City to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor, a press release stated. Lama’s vacancy will occur July 23 and Groome’s on Nov. 9.
The district comprises Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties. While each position is a districtwide position, and the appointed judge would occasionally appear in the other counties in the district, one of the positions is primarily in Park County and the other is primarily in Fremont County.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 11th Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.
The current annual salary is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Melissa Hart, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Lisa Rowe, Fremont Combined Courts, 136 Justice Center Road, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.
Anyone who want to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may send a letter to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. May 20.
Members of the nominating commission are William Holt of Westcliffe; Tawny Peyton of Buena Vista; Julie Katz of Coaldale; and Marianne Wancura, Randy Canney and Richard Gast of Salida. The commission currently has one vacancy.
