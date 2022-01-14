Ute Mountain Tribe member and policy maker Ernest House Jr. will speak about the history of Colorado’s indigenous nations in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.
To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Colorado Mountain College will host a community conversation to enhance understanding of indigenous tribal histories predating the formation of CMC, a press release stated.
The virtual event, “Beyond Acknowledgements: Understanding CMC’s land heritage and seeding the future,” is free and open to the public.
Keynote speaker is House, senior policy director of the Keystone Policy Center and former executive director of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. House will be joined during the presentation and discussion by facilitator Patrick Staib, CMC Steamboat Springs social science professor.
Additional CMC presenters, including President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, will participate as well.
House is a confirmed member of the Ute Mountain Tribe in Towaoc, son of the late Ernest House Sr., a longtime tribal leader of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and great-grandson of the last hereditary chief of the tribe, Chief Jack House.
Throughout his career, House has worked to maintain government-to-government relationships between the state of Colorado and tribal governments and organizations. At the Keystone Policy Center, House is working with various stakeholders in the areas of tribal consultation, energy, healthcare and education.
To access the Zoom event, visit https://colomtn.me/MLK2022. In addition to the live Zoom presentation, the event will be recorded.
Contact Heather Weems at hweems@coloradomtn.edu, 970-947-8365, for questions about accessing Zoom and visit https://coloradomtn.edu for information about the college.
