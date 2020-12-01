For anyone living or looking to build outside city limits, the two essential pieces of infrastructure required are a well and a septic system. Last month we looked at wells and associated issues, this month septic systems.
A septic system is an on-site waste management system. Think of a city’s wastewater treatment plant downsized to manage the waste from a single home.
While the cost of drilling a well can vary greatly depending on factors like depth and density of substrate to be drilled though, forming a good idea of the cost of a septic system ahead of beginning construction is more straight forward.
The first step is deciding on the best location for the system and having a percolation test performed. Water flows downhill, so generally a well is sited at a higher point on the lot, while the septic is situated at a lower, with the hose in between, to avoid cross-contamination.
A percolation, or perc, test is a measure of the movement of water through the soil.
This is to ensure that the soil receiving the liquid waste from the system is able to absorb it at the correct rate, not too fast, and not too slow.
If the perc test shows deficiencies in the soil’s absorption rate, then further engineering may be required, in the form of removing and replacing the existing soil with something more suitable.
A high water table may require the system to be elevated above ground in order to compensate.
The size of the system, that is the capacity of the holding tank and the associated leach field, is determined by the number of bedrooms, not bathrooms, the home has – bedroom are a more accurate indicator of how many people the system needs to service.
When buying an existing home and planning an addition, research needs to be done into how the system was originally sized.
Adding a bedroom may well trigger a necessary upgrade in the capacity of the septic system, which can add significant cost.
At its most basic, a septic system consists of a twin-chamber holding tank with an outlet and pipes leading to the sub-surface leach field.
Solid waste settles in the tank, while the lighter liquid drains back into the soil via the leach field.
Depending on rate of occupancy and size of the system, the tank should be pumped empty on a regular basis. Properly installed and maintained a septic system should provide decades of trouble-free use.
For most real estate transaction involving properties with septic systems, inspection and pumping out is a routine part of the process.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
