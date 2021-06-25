Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell announced in a press release Wednesday that in addition to an inoperable digital video recorder, or DVR, the device may have ceased capturing files for a portion of the scheduled surveillance period during the 2020 election.
According to the release, the clerk’s office is currently unable to produce visually viewable files of the 2020 election surveillance footage. The cause of the issue is unclear.
Beth Helmke, county public affairs officer, wrote that county contract IT manager Jason Lapointe “believes there may have been a malfunction within the recording process due to failure of the Speco DVR equipment hardware, causing it to cease capturing files for a portion of the scheduled surveillance period.
“Throughout the election, the recording function is visually monitored by watching the screen display and confirming the DVR device’s ‘recording indicator’ light is illuminated. However, the video file itself is not reviewed real-time throughout the course of an ongoing election unless a concern arises during the election process.”
In an earlier story, The Mountain Mail reported that the closed-circuit camera system used by Chaffee County’s elections office for the 2020 election was a 2007-era video surveillance system manufacured by Speco Technologies of New York.
The DVR was used to capture footage beginning Sept. 4 through Dec. 3 via three cameras connected within the election rooms.
Helmke wrote that Mitchell contacted the Colorado secretary of state in early 2021 to report a problem with the ability to view the election security surveillance video.
Damage occurred to the DVR when the clerk’s office responded to a Colorado Open Records Act request for surveillance recordings.
As previously reported, the county said Lapointe was loading the hard drive with the video recording into the viewing machine in the presence of the person who made the CORA request. Lapointe then slipped off the stool he was using to reach the viewer, fell to the ground and dropped the DVR viewing machine.
Lapointe suffered injuries and lacerations in the fall.
The county sought alternative options for viewing the video files with the Secretary of State IT team and Speco Technologies. Those efforts were unsuccessful.
The Speco DVR model used for the election recording is no longer supported by Speco and they were unable to fix or replace the broken device.
The person who submitted the CORA request was provided a cloned hard drive of surveillance footage, according to the release.
That person reported being able to use an alternative means of accessing the hard drive contents by converting to a different operating system format and shared this information with the county clerk’s office and legal department on June 8.
However, video of the 2020 election was still not viewable from the hard drive; only raw and unreadable files imprinted with date and time stamps appeared.
The county received a separate, second CORA request for the election video from Vicki Derke of Buena Vista and encountered similar issues with a cloned hard drive.
Helmke said state statute requires security video files to be retained for 25 months following an election. Generally, footage is only reviewed when there is a question or concern about an election-related process.
The county clerk did not review video footage prior to the CORA requests because multiple security measures and safeguards in place were audited and confirmed compliant and valid by the Secretary of State’s Office. The clerk is unable to confirm the original status of the video footage prior to the DVR damage and file conversion.
The clerk’s office submitted an incident report to the Secretary of State’s Office June 22 updating on the ongoing issue with video accessibility and reporting the suspected equipment failure.
Helmke reported the Secretary of State’s Office has not voiced concern with the surveillance video issue, as multilayered security procedures and checkpoints were conducted for Chaffee County’s 2020 election that have been verified.
Election security measures in place within the Chaffee clerk’s office included use of bipartisan election judges, routine ballot signature verification and ballot adjudication conducted by volunteers affiliated with both the Democratic and Republican parties.
According the release, Mitchell submitted the county’s election Watcher Accommodation Plan to the Secretary of State prior to the election, and in accordance with Colorado statute and standard Secretary of State procedures, election judges were appointed by both the Republican and Democratic parties.
All staff and certified election volunteers involved with Chaffee County’s election underwent Colorado Bureau of Investigation background checks and received standardized online training from both the clerk’s office and the Secretary of State’s Office. Judges for the Voter Service and Polling Centers also received in-person training from the clerk’s office and mandatory cybersecurity training.
Bipartisan and unaffiliated election volunteers supported election processes, fulfilled ballot transport and chain-of-custody documentation responsibilities and facilitated post-election review and internal audits.
Standard security processes involve system-based and physical access controls, redundant testing and validation of equipment, visual comparison of hand-marked paper ballots to the voting system’s reading of that ballot, and voting file system backups.
The clerk’s office maintains all elections documentation, including ballot logs and voter verifiable paper audit trail records, as required by statute.
A citizen complaint was submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State in late February alleging neglect in performance of elections duties within Chaffee County.
Mitchell provided responses to the complaints within an hour of receiving a request from the Secretary of State’s Office on March 16.
On April 12, the Secretary of State’s legal department issued its final decision on the matter, dismissing all claims against Clerk Mitchell.
In an effort to continuously improve the county’s elections operations, Mitchell initiated a remodeling project within the clerk’s office facilities in January, Helmke wrote.
Planned improvements include removing walls from the current rooms to create a larger open elections-management room and installing a new video surveillance system capable of recording from multiple angles and storing video files on a more universal platform.
Renovation and installation of the upgraded surveillance system is expected to be completed in July. The clerk’s office has also recently installed bullet-resistant glass and walls following ongoing threats to the clerk and the office staff.
“We look forward to hosting public tours of the renovated spaces and giving overviews of Colorado’s election process and personally showing people how the procedures are managed in our offices,” Mitchell said.
Additional information on the Chaffee County election procedures can be reviewed at https://chaffeeclerk.colorado.gov/elections-general-information.
The State of Colorado’s Elections Policy Manual that sets forth Chaffee County’s elections processes can be viewed at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/policyManual/ElectionsPolicyManual.pdf.
