Wagon train rambles along

Folks driving between Nathrop and Buena Vista Saturday may have thought they had drifted into the past upon catching a glimpse of a wagon train with a horse-drawn covered wagon, wagons drawn by mules or horses and a horse drawn buggy, plus several riders, some wearing old style Western gear.
The wagon train is an annual tradition in the area in it’s eighth year, after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.
Organizer Dennis Fischer of Nathrop said the event went beautifully this year.
All manner of horse and mule vehicles as well as separate riders took part in the cross-country ride that crossed the McMurry, Cogan Troudt and Kelly ranches after leaving the Nathrop Post Office before driving up CR 321 to the rodeo grounds.
The day ended with a ranch dinner and homespun entertainment at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, then some chose to camp out overnight.
Sunday morning participants were treated to a cowboy church service followed by breakfast.
