More than a hundred people gathered at Evergreen Cemetery Sept. 17 for the unveiling of the Irish Miners’ Memorial. The ceremony marked completion of the memorial’s first construction phase.
The memorial features a spiral walkway leading up to a bronze sculpture of a miner on bended knee. He is facing toward Ireland holding a pick in one hand, his other hand placed on a harp signifying faith, hope and hard work.
Temporary panels surround the statue with hundreds of names of miners and other immigrants along with their age at death. In phase 2, the panels will be replaced with glass and the names will be etched into them.
The project, funded with help from the Irish government, Lake County Community Fund, private foundations and numerous individual donors, honors Irish miners and other immigrants who came to Leadville for a better life in the late 1880s. Many were buried in unmarked graves after enduring harsh living and working conditions.
The structure serves as a symbol of their humanity, their lives and their struggle in the hopes that their stories may continue.
Many of these people were Irish, but 40 nationalities are recognized at the memorial altogether, according to Jim Walsh, a University of Colorado Denver professor and Irish historian who has spent years trying to identify these individuals.
During opening remarks before the unveiling, Walsh shared an African proverb about two stages of death. The first stage involves the people who have physically passed, but the living still tell their story. “And according to the proverb, those people are still alive,” said Walsh.
The second group of people are also dead, although the living no longer tell their story. The unnamed miners were part of this group. But through this memorial and continued preservation efforts, their stories are now being told. “And that matters, doesn’t it?” said Walsh.
To Walsh, the Irish immigrant story is a universal story reflected by other monuments all around the world that aim to recognize the struggles of the poor and marginalized.
“Tens of thousands of people are in line to honor a monarchy,” he said, referencing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “We’re here to honor the poor. This is a radical act.”
He shared a letter an Irish immigrant named Michael McGee wrote to his family back home while he was living in Leadville, dated February 1880. “I like this place, except for one thing – it’s just too cold,” McGee wrote.
The letter went on to describe how people were dying fast in Leadville, but McGee was also concerned about people he knew back home and sent money. It’s unclear what happened to McGee in the end, but his words reflect universal longings of the human experience.
“We want the same things,” said Walsh. “To leave the world a better place and make our families proud.”
Irish Consul General Micheál Smith also reflected on what these immigrants must have gone through and felt. “It’s hard not to be struck by the peace and tragedy of this area,” said Smith.
Many had to bury family members in this cemetery, and he imagined they must have been disappointed to have to do this in unmarked graves.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said he’s wondered what the Irish immigrants must have thought and felt arriving here in Leadville and experiencing a culture shock with such harsh conditions.
“The Irish taught us toughness and resilience,” said Labbe, adding that this applies to other immigrant groups as well. “And they brought us their culture, which has resonated around the world, but especially in the United States.”
Additional speakers were Irish Network Colorado President Alan Groarke and local historian Kathleen Fitzsimmons.
Following opening remarks, the speakers unveiled the miner statue, and Cassandra Atencio, a member of the Southern Ute Tribe, performed a ceremonial blessing over the site. The Ute people are the original inhabitants of the High Rockies, which includes Leadville.
During her remarks, Atencio connected the struggles of her people to immigrant groups who came here and said everyone’s ancestors should be remembered by their families. “They remember you too, and their spirits are here.”
Participants got to walk up the spiral path to view the memorial and honor its significance, reflecting on the names and ages listed along the panels.
Tim Henning, a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians based in Denver, also attended the event. The group is a Catholic, Irish American fraternal organization founded in New York City in 1836 that provided charity for Irish immigrants. The organization still has chapters around the country today.
Henning said he thought the memorial was awesome and commended all the work put into it. “The other thing that strikes me is just the size of the unmarked graves,” said Henning. “It goes as far as you can see.”
Henning also found a possible ancestral connection to the site when he saw the last name “Carol” on the panels. He didn’t think he had Irish predecessors living in Leadville during the late 1800s, but plans to do some further research.
Irish Network Colorado Vice President Tess Julian said her involvement in the memorial construction and genealogical work is a way to honor her Irish heritage and people who came before her.
Transporting the miner statue to Leadville was a bit of a challenge, said Julian, who was involved with the shipping logistics. It’s been everywhere from Dublin to London to Los Angeles to Denver before finally making it to Cloud City.
Terry Brennan of County Wicklow, Ireland, built the mold for the statue before shipping it to the United States.
The next phase of the project will involve construction of the permanent glass panels, which will bear the immigrants’ names in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.