by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are putting a new spin on their annual Boots & Bolos fundraiser.
An online auction will be held from Sept. 13-23 featuring items such as original artwork, full and half-day rafting trips from local rafting companies and “Fund-a-Future” items to allow donations to support specific programming at Boys & Girls clubs such as science, art, leadership and physical activities.
In addition there will be a special showing of the Coen brothers’ “True Grit,” starring Beau Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Brolin at Comanche Drive-in theater, Sept. 20, 27800 CR 339, Buena Vista.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County said the idea for showing a movie at the Comanche came from co-chair Carol Larimer.
In keeping with the western theme, “True Grit” was chosen as a movie with a wide appeal.
Beaulieu said he hopes people are excited to see it for the first time or again and on the big screen.
The event is still western-themed and Beaulieu said he hopes people will show up in western attire for the occasion with “bandanas up over their noses instead of below their chins.”
The gate opens at 6 p.m. with music and a short program honoring this year’s Club Hero, emeritus board member Scott Erchul, at 7 p.m. followed by the movie. The concession stand will also be open.
In addition to the movie, dinner may be ordered in advance to be delivered at the drive-in.
Donors can choose between a large harvest salad with or without chicken, chicken salad sandwich or red pepper hummus sandwich with sides and a drink.
The cost of the movie is $20 per person. Meals are an additional $20 per person.
To view and bid on auction items or to purchase movie tickets and meals visit bgcchaffee.org/Boots-And-Bolos for links.
