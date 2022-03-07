Chaffee County announced Friday that the meeting with Aspire Tours will be held virtually.
Beth Helmke, county public affairs officer, wrote that the meeting will be conducted virtually only, with no in-person public participation.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with the Aspire Tours hearing agenda item scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by lunch break at noon and resuming at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants may join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 (or by calling 1-346-248-7799 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543).
The meeting will also be live-streamed at https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=727.
Members of the public may share input during the meeting during public comment periods and are asked to keep their comments to 3 minutes.
County commissioners and other boards and commissions will continue to conduct public meetings virtually over the zoom platform through the month of March.
Helmke said the county plans to return to hybrid in-person meeting format with virtual option beginning in April.
The county is currently not prepared to conduct the hybrid format, Helmke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.