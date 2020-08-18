Brian Turner, CEO, and Mandy Kaisner, chief operating officer, of Solvista Health will present to the Salida Hospital District Board Tuesday the new Solvista Health building on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Campus.
Solvista is in the process of moving services to a new facility built on the HRRMC campus.
In other business, the board will vote on approval of a number of consent agenda items including new equipment for both the Buena Vista Health Center expansion and the Westcliffe clinic.
The board will also hear regular reports from hospital staff and committee members before adjourning to executive session.
The public is invited to attend the meeting via Zoom at hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1Zz09
The meeting ID is 92262390876.
The passcode is 413016.
To attend by phone call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 and use the above meeting ID and passcode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.