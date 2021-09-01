Following 17 months without fatalities due to COVID-19, Chaffee County has seen four deaths connected with the virus, Chaffee County Public Health reported.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and incident command for COVID-19, said one death was an out-of-county resident, a 33-year-old male, otherwise healthy and unvaccinated, who had been visiting with friends to mountain bike. He died while his friends were taking him home to the Front Range due to his illness.
The second case was a out-of-county resident with a second home or who was visiting family. He was an older adult who had previously suffered from a COVID-19 infection a dew months ago but never seemed to recover. Carlstrom said the man was fully vaccinated and probably died with the virus, rather than due to the virus.
The third case was an older adult who was unvaccinated and had been receiving medical care outside of the county.
The fourth case was an unvaccinated older adult male.
COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County and the state have been on the rise throughout the summer months. In Chaffee County, June saw 46 cases, July saw 64 and August saw 115.
Those numbers show an increase from the summer of 2020. In July 2020 there were 33 reported cases in the county and in August a year-low of 19.
The rise in the number of cases in recent months is partially due to the prevalence of the delta variant which is known to be more transmittable than previous variants.
Delta is currently the most dominant strain in Colorado. As of Aug. 22, Department of Public Health and environment lists the delta variant as accounting for 100 percent of samples tested.
However, not all samples can be tested to determine whether or not they are delta variant.
Carlstrom said while all COVID-19 positive samples are sent to the state lab for sequencing, not all samples have enough viral material in them to extract for the sequencing process.
“We tried to sequence everything but are only successful for a certain percentage of samples, which varies day by day,” Carlstrom said.
Countywide, as of Aug. 30, 27 new cases had been reported in the past 7 days and 63 cases in the past 14 days, with a positivity rate of 6.19 percent.
The county has experienced a pandemic total of 1,456 cases. Of those, 18 resulted in deaths due to COVID-19.
So far there have been 76 reported breakthrough cases and 7 re-infections reported by CCPH.
“It is important for the public to understand that breakthrough cases are expected. Even when someone is fully vaccinated, they can get the virus and transmit it. However, vaccinations keep the majority of us out of the hospital and with mild-to-moderate symptoms rather than severe, “ Carlstrom said.
Currently, Chaffee County’s immunization rate stands at 66.2 percent of those 12 years and older being fully immunized. Further broken down, those ages 65 and older have a 79.8 percent vaccination and those 18 and older have a 68.4 vaccination rate. Chaffee County currently ranked 18th in the state for percentage of full vaccinations by county.
In addition to County cases Buena Vista Correctional Complex is currently experiencing a fifth outbreak among inmates and staff at the facility since the pandemic began.
Currently two inmates and five staff members are reported as having tested positive for COVID-19. To date, Colorado Department of Corrections reports a pandemic total of 526 cases among inmates at the complex and Colorado Department of Public Health and environment report 121 cases among staff at the facility.
Statewide there have been 615,878 cases of COVID-19 reported since pandemic data collection began in March 2020.
Of those, 35,923 cases were hospitalized and 7,430 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The current 7 day moving average of cases in the state of Colorado is 1,526, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.22 per cent.
The state lists 3,3246,20 people as being fully immunized as of Aug 31.
Carlstrom said even with the waning immunity that has been shared on the news, vaccines are still really effective and are keeping people from severe illness and being hospitalized. She said with the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, increased vaccine mandates should be expected, especially in healthcare settings and places where there are vulnerable populations.
Carlstrom said, “As far as boosters are concerned, we appreciate our community’s patience as we learn more about the optimal time to administer the booster and the groups that will be prioritized in the initial rollout.
We are preparing for multiple scenarios depending on data and any announcements that are made at a federal and state level. We hope that all Healthcare Providers eligible to do so will join us in implementing this next wave of shots. There should be plenty of places to receive a booster once we have the green light to administer them.”
She said with the more transmissible delta variant being the dominant strain, it is advised to continue practicing code of conduct precautionary measures, ramping up vaccination rates for those who are eligible, and for those who have chronic conditions or are higher risk to consider protecting themselves by masking and distancing whenever possible.
“Be aware of the risk of the environment poses. Outdoor activities where there is the ability to distance are less risky than indoor events where distancing is impossible. People should consider wearing masks in indoor public places especially those where it is not easy to distance. This is a regardless of vaccination status. For those planning events and meetings, I strongly urge them to require a fully vaccinated attendance, and if that is not possible, to consider fully vaccinated attendees or a negative test prior to attending within 48 Hours. When in doubt, get tested. There are ample testing options throughout the county, some free and some of the cost,” Carlstrom said.
For more information about COVID 19 in Chaffee County and vaccination and testing visit chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
