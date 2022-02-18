Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Neil Austen Haglove, 72, of Buena Vista Feb. 12 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael William Gallagher, 60, Hartsel, was arrested Feb. 11 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Sharon Sites Miller, 80, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of criminal extortion and obstruction of police. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Penny Ree Fritts, 61, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane and driving a vehicle while license under restraint and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $400 on the warrant and issued a summons on the vehicle charges.
Tyler Bradley Grimes, 34, Salida, was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of criminal mischief – private, prohibited use of a firearm and harassment. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Kipp Harrison, 25, Salida, was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of violation of registration provisions – display of fictitious plates, driving a vehicle without a driver’s license, speeding and compulsory insurance. He was released on a summons.
Navon James Ballesteros, 18, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 9 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Ashley Nicole Debusk, 26, Poncha Springs was arrested Feb. 9 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Thomas David Eakin, 42, Salida, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joshua James Bright, 48, Salida, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Nathan Eugene Boyer, 42, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest, violation of a restraining order, two counts of failure to appear and harassment. He was held without bond.
Henri Christian Papazian, 50, Steamboat Springs, was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Neil Austen Haglove, 72, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Timothy M. Lujan, 33, Leadville, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant charging burglary, theft from a building, criminal mischief at a business and trespassing. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tommy Louis East, 29, Hartsel, was arrested Feb. 2 on a warrant charging driving a vehicle when license under restraint and second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
