FIBArk Whitewater Festival organizers are seeking entries for the FIBArk Parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. June 18 on F Street in downtown Salida.
All types of participants and floats are welcome, including vehicle or trailer floats, walking groups, bicycles, Hooligan Race crafts and everything in between, a press release stated.
The theme of the parade is “Floating into the Future.”
The parade will begin at F and Sixth streets and travel to Second Street. The half-block of F Street between Third and Second, currently closed as part of the pedestrian zone, will be open for the event.
At Second Street, all participants are invited to join parade leaders, FIBArk commodores and others for a “Second Line-style” foot parade through the downtown pedestrian zone and into Riverside Park.
All vehicles will be asked to turn east on Second Street after unloading participants for the foot parade.
To register for the parade, visit www.fibark.com/parade.
FIBArk is also bringing back its carnival, and advance tickets can be purchased from participating local businesses or from FIBArk directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.