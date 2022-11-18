Chaffee County Early Childhood Council has entered into a partnership with Chaffee County Public Health and Solvista Mental Health to expand the maternal wellness support group called “This Isn’t What I Expected” into the northern end of the county. 

Through partnership of Public Health, Salida School District and Solvista Health, the Salida support group has successfully served families struggling with pregnancy-related mental health issues for the last four years, a press release stated.

