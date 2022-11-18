Chaffee County Early Childhood Council has entered into a partnership with Chaffee County Public Health and Solvista Mental Health to expand the maternal wellness support group called “This Isn’t What I Expected” into the northern end of the county.
Through partnership of Public Health, Salida School District and Solvista Health, the Salida support group has successfully served families struggling with pregnancy-related mental health issues for the last four years, a press release stated.
The group has been meeting at the Salida Early Childhood Center. The early childhood council and Public Health created additional partnerships with The Grove Early Learning Center to host weekly group meetings in Buena Vista and find additional facilitators.
All four support group facilitators are trained by Postpartum Support International to facilitate groups that address perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. Referrals are made to the group from local PCPs, Solvista Health and local early childhood centers.
Joining the group is free for families and childcare is provided.
The Salida group meets every Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Salida Early Childhood Center, 516 Teller St. The Buena Vista group meets every Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at The Grove Early Learning Center, 516 E. Main St.
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council recently conducted a community survey about pregnancy-related mental health, revealing that while many postpartum individuals were being asked about their mental health and referred to some sort of mental health service by their doctors, 85 percent felt they would have benefited from more support.
Organizers said they hope expanding the support group will help address some of the need for more options to help postpartum families in Chaffee County.
The support group aims to offer parents or caregivers of young children a safe, confidential, nonjudgmental space to gather with a professional and other families. The group will provide families with empathy, information and resources, and practical support as they navigate the challenges of raising small children.
The tagline for the group is “You alone can do it, but you can’t do it alone.” Parents who frequently use the group report that it gives them the freedom “to be real, to be raw and to be human without judgment.”
