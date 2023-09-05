Colorado State Forest Service announced the successful bid of the Waugh-hoo Spruce Salvage Sale in northwestern Fremont County to Clyde West, an independent logger from Guffey.
Trees from the Waugh-hoo sale are being sold as sawlogs (milled) and firewood (processed). In total 54 acres are planned to be cut and timber sold, according to the CSFS.
Named in part for Waugh Mountain, CSFS named the sale the Waugh-hoo as several other sales in the area including “Waugh sale” and “Waugh II” sale were already taken.
“Someone suggested ‘Waugh-hoo’ and it stuck,” Kristy Burnett, Colorado State Forest Service communications manager, said.
The harvest of these trees came about following a devastating spruce bark beetle infestation during the 2010s which killed most of the mature Englemann spruce on the mountain. Lodgepole pine, bristlecone pine, Douglas fir, white fir, ponderosa pine and aspen also populate the forest.
Now the predominantly dead forest poses wildfire risks, so the CSFS and Bureau of Land Management are actively working to reduce risks to the natural resources in the area.
When dead trees fall to the ground, they add significant amounts of potential fuel for a wildfire.
Severe fire poses risks to water quality, recreation, wildlife habitat and wood products.
Mud and landslides after a fire can affect the water quality in nearby rivers, streams and water bodies.
Many people hike, camp and hunt nearby, and elk, mule deer and wild turkey all live in the area.
Foresters from CSFS and the Bureau of Land Management have identified an area of more than 200 acres where it is feasible to cut and remove dead Englemann spruce.
They delineated seven cutting units (five on state land, one on BLM land and one cross-boundary unit) that range in size from 3-14 acres to be treated by patch clearcuts.
Foresters selected the seven units based on the high percentage of tree mortality and low percentage of live advanced regeneration.
An old system of logging roads on the mountain from the 1940s and ’50s provides a basis for accessing the sale area. The team decided on a specific route and made upgrades to improve drainage and allow modern logging equipment to go up and salvaged logs to come down the mountain.
The route crosses a portion of the private Stirrup Ranch, the largest private landowner in the area, who is cooperating with the effort to salvage the dead spruce on the mountain.
Burnett said large sales like the Waugh-hoo sale are advertised and put out to bid. Anyone can bid, provided they can meet bid specifications and sale contract specifications.
Interested parties can contact their local State Forest Service field office for information on upcoming sales; additionally, small sales of wood products can be made to sole source buyers as available.
It’s important to note that availability varies considerably, Burnett said.
