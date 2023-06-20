Bean Minor, a former Salida High School and current Fort Lewis College cross-country runner, won the Tenderfoot Hill Climb Thursday with a time of 10 minutes, 15 seconds, followed closely by current SHS runner Zeke Wilcox at 10:20.
“It was tough,” Minor said. “Every year I get to the top and wonder why I keep doing this, but it was a lot of fun.”
“It was great to have Bean pulling me along,” Wilcox said. “I think we leapfrogged once during the race, but Bean really challenged me.”
Zeke’s father, Kenny, who coaches the SHS cross-country team, finished sixth with a time of 12:41, while his brother Joaquin, 13, finished eighth with a time of 13:18 and brother Asher, 10, finished in 18:03.
Minor was just five seconds shy of the record, set by former SHS runner Taylor Stack in 2017, but there is some question as to the true record, since the start of the race has been moved throughout the years.
Jared Knappe, Salida, finished third in the men’s division at 11:30.
Phoebe Powell, from Boulder, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 13:36. She said it was a fun race, but the parts on the road were tough for her. She said she runs a lot of mountains around Boulder, so the up and down was fun, but the flat road was tough.
In second place for the women’s division was Nora Paschall, Salida, at 14:41. Third place went to Anna Hogan, Silverthrone, at 15:29.
Kyle Anderson and Ozzie Gartzman, 7 and from Salida, were the youngest runners in the male division, finishing in 27:54 and 35:42 respectively.
Lowell Googins, 74, of Florence was the oldest male runner and finished with a time of 23:09.
In the women’s division, Cindy Dykins of Salida was the oldest female racer at 74, finishing with a time of 40:03.
Vida Mandelkorn, 5, of Salida was the youngest racer in both the women’s division and overall, finishing with a time of 46:20.
