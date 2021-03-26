Trustees approved the commercial site plan and W1 warrant requests on land owned by Angel of Shavano, LLC during the Poncha Springs meeting Monday night.
The parcel is located at 10057 W. U.S. 50.
The proposal includes using shipping container construction for a drive-through coffee shop, Snow Angel, with renovations to the basic materials including banks of windows, siding and roofing.
Two other buildings currently exist on the lot, one of which will be renovated for restroom facilities.
The warrant request included an expanded set-back for the U.S. 50 side of the structure for safety reasons.
Dana Nachtrieb presented an update on the Crossroads Welcome Center All Veterans Memorial, of which he is organizer.
Nachtrieb told trustees two granite benches are to be installed at the memorial after some older veterans expressed concern that there is nowhere to sit at the site.
One bench will be purchased by the combined efforts of local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Marine Corps League organizations, the other will be purchased by Karen Predovich in honor of her husband, Larry A. Predovich, who served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring a colonel, and who died in September.
In addition to the benches, Nachtrieb also mentioned the possibility of offering tribute and memorial bricks to line the walkway up to the memorial as a way to raise funds for maintenance of the site.
The board gave its blessing to install the benches and pursue the fundraiser brick idea.
The trustees tabled a decision on a financial contribution toward the Chaffee County Energy Smart Colorado program.
The program, in which homeowners can receive an evaluation on the energy efficiency of their home, has received money to offset homeowner expense for the evaluation from Chaffee County, Salida and Michael Kunkel and presenter Wayne “Wano” Urbanos said they hope to obtain funding from Buena Vista and Poncha Springs as well.
Some of the trustees expressed a desire to see more information about the program before making a decision on whether and how much to donate to the program.
In other business the board of trustees:
• Approved a liquor license renewal for Hunger Junction.
• Approved ordinance 2021-3 amending the Poncha Springs Land Use Code concerning regulation of duplexes, multi-family buildings and sheds.
• Approved ordinance 2021-4 concerning sidewalk maintenance and snow removal.
• Appointed Rich Mancuso and Alice “Tonie” Baxter to fill vacancies on the Poncha Springs planning and zoning board.
• Set a special meeting to review East Poncha Avenue survey results for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
