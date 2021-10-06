Following a marathon executive session of more than seven hours, the Salida School Board chose to reinstate Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo.
The board met in executive session Tuesday to discuss the events of Sept. 23 at Salida High School which resulted in the arrest of Trujillo on misdemeanor charges and his placement on paid administrative leave while the events were investigated.
The actions of superintendent David Blackburn have also been called into question during the same incident.
Blackburn and Trujillo were both present at the closed meeting, as were several other members of Salida School District Staff and Trujillo’s counsel Riley Selleck.
The board reviewed staff statements, district video footage, community letters, and heard direct testimony from staff regarding the incident.
A press release from the district stated the board sees discrepancies between district reviewed accounts and the released police affidavit.
The board stated disciplinary actions regarding Trujillo and Blackburn are confidential personnel matters.
Prior to the meeting several students from Horizons Exploratory Academy, of which Trujillo was principal until this school year held up signs of support for Trujillo and Blackburn along with a few Horizons teachers and SHS students.
Cara Rosingana, a teacher at HEA, said the students made the decision to stage the demonstration of support.
Several students recounted how Trujillo had helped them in and out of the school setting.
HEA student Jennifer Denning told how when her mother was sick, Trujillo helped them with food and other supplies.
“He’s kind,” she said.
“Talmage is a good person, not only as a teacher, but in general,” Azriel Alloy, another HEA student, said.
Trujillo faces legal proceedings and is scheduled for a status conference in Chaffee County Court Nov. 2.
“The current legal proceedings do not allow the board to comment further. Principal Trujillo will return to work as soon as possible,” according to the press release.
Upon completion of those legal proceedings, the Salida Board of Education is directing district staff to seek mediation with police through a neutral party.
The board also stated its intention to learn from this experience and improve its response and is inviting Salida City Council to sit together as elected officials to find ways to better partner.
The board expressed its appreciation of the “great response of our staff and students through a complicated scenario.”
