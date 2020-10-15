Today is the last day to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Online self-response will be available until 3:59 a.m. (MDT) Thursday to accommodate Hawaiian Standard Time, however other means of responding will close on schedule today.
The decision to end the census earlier than the original Oct. 31 date was based upon many factors, including the need for more time to process the data for delivery to the White House at the end of the year a press release stated.
For those who have yet to respond to the census there are three options:
• Online at my2020census.gov.
• By phone at 844-330-2020.
• Mail the census form which must be postmarked by Oct. 15.
The Census Bureau reports as of Monday 99.9 percent of households have been accounted for in the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census self-response rates are self-response rates for current census geographies.
These rates are the daily and cumulative self-response rates for all housing units that received invitations to self-respond to the 2020 Census.
Colorado’s self-response rate (those responding via internet, mail or phone) was at 69.8 percent Wednesday with an additional 30.1 percent enumerated in the non-response follow-up by Census field workers.
Locally, Chaffee County’s self-response rate was 58.1 percent with those responding by internet at 47.1 percent.
Salida had a 67 percent self-response rate with 57.1 percent responding online. Buena Vista had a 58.7 percent response rate with 40.3 percent responding online. Poncha Springs had a 56.3 percent response rate with 33.1 responding via internet.
Those not self-responding would have been contacted by census field workers.
April Obholz Bergeler, Census coordinator for Chaffee County said Wednesday the percentage of households accounted for were not yet available at the county level from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Obholz Bergeler said, “Given everything we have faced in 2020, the rate of self-response was good in comparison to the 2010 rate of 61 percent, however I had hoped we would have reached 61 percent of more for this census given how easy it is to do in 5-7 minutes.
“When all is said and done, I am incredibly grateful for all of the partners we’ve had along he way to promote the census and grateful to those who self responded,” she said.
Self-response saves time for the Census Bureau and saves tax payer dollars, which is good for the community Obholz Bergeler said.
