Salida and Poncha Springs are directly in the path of the longest mountain bike trail in the world: the 2,745-mile Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which follows the Continental Divide from Alberta, Canada, to the bottom of New Mexico.
Every year, a dauntless group of bikepackers takes on the extreme challenge of the Tour Divide (TD), a contest of who can ride, unaided, the entire way the fastest. The Grand Depart – the name for the official start, which this year is June 10 – takes place at both termini. Most riders go north (Banff, Alberta) to south (Antelope Wells, New Mexico).
Many start, but few finish.
In 2019, of the 167 people starting the race, 18 were women. Of the 72 riders who finished, Salida’s own Brandi Blade clocked in with an amazing 24 days, 22.5 hours: third place among women. The now-47-year-old certified massage therapist (and former registered nurse) said her journey, while physically demanding, was a life-changing experience. Here is her story, in her own words.
What got you into bikepacking?
The breakup of my marriage and family in 2015 left me with deep heartache, anxiety and confusion. Bike rides became almost a form of meditation, a way to be quiet and alone with my thoughts, immersed and grounded in nature. I noticed I always felt clear, calm and refreshed after a good long pedal.
Christmas was around the corner, and I was feeling really down about being without my son (then 8 years old) for the first time since he was born. I decided to fill that time with an empowering adventure. I read how-to articles, watched a bunch of YouTube videos and dissected routes on bikepacking.com.
Before I knew it, I was packing up my bike and heading to California to ride a 400-mile loop (in an elf costume!) through the Cuyamaca Mountains east of San Diego. It proved to be just the challenge and adventure, mixed with quiet and solitude, I was looking for. And I fell in love with bikepacking.
What made you consider tackling the 2019 Tour Divide?
For years I had seen bikepackers coming through Salida. There’s this look I was so intrigued and mystified by: layers of dirt and dried sweat framing a big white smile – a palpable joy shining through deep exhaustion. A look of “I’ve been places. I have stories.” The prospect of my whole existence (at least for the time being) packed into a handful of bags strapped onto my bike and pedaling more than 2,700 miles was so exciting to me. As was the question if I could actually do it.
How did you train for the TD?
I was already riding quite a bit for a handful of years leading up to the TD but started working with an online coach (Greg Grandgeorge with Tri2Max Coaching) about six months prior to the race. I rode a lot on an indoor trainer in my garage through the winter months and when I had my son with me. Once or twice a week I’d get out for long rides that increased over time to 10-12 hours. I also did some practice bikepacks on sections of the route to nail down my gear and check out some of the terrain.
Did you ride the TD alone?
I drove to the start in Banff, Canada, with my friends Janie Hayes and Jimmy Bisese, who also raced. Jimmy finished, Janie did not. Eric Morton (who lived in Salida at the time) also raced and finished that year.
I didn’t ride with the Salida folks at all. I leapfrogged with a group of about five or six folks for most of the race but spent very little time actually riding with people. That seemed common. I saw at least one other racer every day, and it was always a highlight to cross paths either en route or at a gas station for resupply.
It got very lonely out there. Those small moments of connection with other racers who were having that similar bizarre, exhausting, amazing experience were incredibly special.
Did anything in the TD experience surprise you?
I was really surprised by the incredibly generous support along the way. There are signs along the road, cheering riders on. Coolers out in the middle of nowhere with drinks and/or snacks and signs saying, “for TD racers.” People and businesses all along the route offered free or discounted places to sleep or camp.
I lost my sunglasses in a remote area of New Mexico, and this woman stopped to chat and ended up just giving me the sunglasses off her head. A couple of gals offered me slices of pizza out of their car window. A stranger paid for my meal, and my to-go meal, in a restaurant. People were so kind, and I never had anything close to a scary or even uncomfortable experience out there.
I was also surprised with how much the lack of sleep affected my overall well-being. I initially tried to sleep five hours a night then quickly bumped it up to six. But that still wasn’t enough rest to feel “good” after about the first few days. But I understand now that that’s racing, and I think I’m just not really wired for it. I like to sleep too much!
What was the hardest part of the race?
Being in unfamiliar terrain with grizzly bears. The route goes right through the most densely populated grizzly area in the lower 48, including where “nuisance bears” are relocated. My best-laid plan was to ride through this area in mostly daylight hours. Because the race starts in mid-June, there’s sunlight between about 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. up north, so it’s possible to ride the northern section (where the grizzlies are) without needing to ride too much in the dark and still get in big miles. But inevitably, because I didn’t know about some steep, rough terrain ahead, I ended up well out of daylight in a place where I was not comfortable camping.
The advice is to keep making noise in grizzly country. I have this unforgettable memory of pushing my bike for hours in the middle of a pitch-black night through a thick forest, up a steep, chunky road, blasting a podcast interview of Tina Fey through my speaker to hopefully, (a) scare off bears, and (b) give me something besides the dark night and grizzlies to focus on.
I’ll call it a success because I didn’t see any bears that night, and although still filled with fear, I made it to a llama farm around 3 a.m., where a shelter with a bed and resupplies were waiting. For all my worrying, I never saw any grizzlies.
I also had some real low moments waking up on cold, dark mornings, feeling an exhaustion I never knew possible and forcing myself to pack up and get on the bike. Especially toward the end, I really started feeling sorry for myself. More than once, I took some strange pleasure in listening to myself whimper out loud and shed a few tears as I stuffed my sleeping bag.
But without fail, after about the first hour of pedaling under the rising sun, I would start to warm up, the aches and pains in my body would soften, the caffeine pills would start to kick in, I’d be about halfway into a Payday candy bar, and I would find my groove for the day.
What other obstacles did you face?
My shortest mileage day was around 40 miles when I stopped for half a day in Butte, Montana, to get dry-needled for Achilles tendonitis. My longest day was 204 miles riding through the night on the last day to get to the finish and beat the New Mexico heat. I averaged 109 miles a day with no flat tires. I lost about 10 pounds while eating as many calories as I could get down each day.
I only ate in two restaurants. Although there are quite a few restaurants along the route, I didn’t want to waste time waiting for food, so almost all of my food came from gas stations, which is pretty typical for racers. Needless to say, my digestion was a little off.
What was it like to ride through Salida during the race?
It was incredible! TD requires riders to carry a tracking device for safety reasons and to make sure racers follow the official route. Racers’ “dots” are available to the public to track online. A bunch of friends were waiting at the bottom of Ute Trail (CR 175) when I came into Salida. It was a magical moment to see the smiling faces of so many dear friends and family and feel their support.
I had a moment of disbelief as I was standing at the bottom of Ute Trail, letting it sink in that I had ridden my bike there all the way from Canada. I couldn’t sleep in my house (race rules stipulate that racers can only use what is available to all other racers), but I did get to squeeze my husband, Dave Horton, and son.
How did it feel to reach the finish line?
I ended up riding 204 miles that day, with more than 11,000 feet of climbing, and finished around 6:30 the next morning. As mile marker 0 was coming closer and closer, I had to hold myself back from an absolute sobbing, ecstatic meltdown. I rolled up to the Mexico border crossing sign in disbelief and grabbed on to Dave like I’d never let go. And then I saw my parents! They had flown down to surprise me. It was one of the most surreal, emotional, wonderful moments of my life.
What made the TD such a profound experience for you?
That race was the hardest thing I have put myself through, physically and mentally. Having made it to the end, I know myself to be someone bigger, stronger and braver than I knew before. I still come back to that when doubt creeps into different areas of my life.
Spending almost a month outside all day long, in some of the most stunning and remote places I had ever been in, with minimal human interaction, created a deeper connection with Mother Earth and Mother Nature that I still feel today. I see that life is so much more magical, beautiful and interesting, and not nearly as scary, as sometimes I made it out to be.
I’m also left with an illuminated passion to give to the collective “us.” I was incredibly touched by the generosity I experienced along the way. I was left with a renewed sense of humanity, of community and a livened and inspired curiosity of who I want to be out in the world. How can I open myself up to the ways in which I too can offer small acts of kindness out in the world? Because we could all use it at times, not just on big, dirty bike rides.
Any plans for other epic rides/races in the near future?
I don’t. I’ve moved away from racing and more toward yoga and dog walks. But never say never!
How did you get involved with Warm Showers?
(Warm Showers, based in Boulder, is a nonprofit hospitality exchange service that connects bicycle tourists with potential hosts who agree to provide at least a free warm shower.) About nine years ago, I spotted a guy with a loaded bike at Alpine Park and asked him if he’d like a place to stay for the night. He told me about Warm Showers, and since then I’ve hosted more than 100 riders.
What’s been your experience as a host?
Nothing but positive. My son and I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting these interesting, adventurous folks from all parts of the world, and the guests are so grateful to be offered a little comfort and support. Hosts are never obligated to take in guests if it’s not a good time. The only specific thing you need to be willing to offer (when it is a good time) is a warm shower; otherwise hosts can offer anything from a yard to camp in to a guest bed.
Along with Salida being directly on the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, it’s also a common detour spot for folks touring the TransAmerica Trail and for many who design their own routes. I hope that more Salidans will become Warm Showers hosts; it really is a wonderful experience. I’d love for touring cyclists to feel welcomed by our community. I’d be happy to answer questions about hosting; email me at brandiblade@gmail.com.
For more information about Warm Showers, go to warmshowers.com. For more information about the TD, go to tourdivide.org, bikepacking.com and adventurecycling.org.
