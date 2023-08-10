The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate a possible arson case after Salida Fire Department and Salida Police Department responded to a fire at 610 Walnut St. around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
The fire started outside the residence along a wooden fence, the city stated in a press release, before the fence caught fire, then spread to the neighboring property.
Johnson said they are still interviewing and investigating the case. They do not have an estimate on the amount of damage, he said.
One thing discovered in the investigation, Johnson said, was that someone tampered with the utilities. It wasn’t related to the fire, he said, and they should have a warrant and arrest on the charge within the next week or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.