Disappointing earnings from Snapchat and Twitter hit social media stocks this morning pulling the Nasdaq lower.
Better results from American Express helped the Dow outperform but the index also declined after the July survey of purchasing managers showed business activity contracted for the first time in more than two years.
Global commodities were mostly lower with WTI oil logging its third consecutive weekly decline, down more than 20 percent from its recent high of about $123 in mid-June.
Corn and wheat were also lower in response to a deal to reopen the Black Sea for grain exports.
The easing commodity-related price pressures together with growth concerns as the economy slows continue to drive long-term bond yields lower with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 2.77 percent.
Better than feared earning results from Netflix and Tesla have helped the Nasdaq outperform over the last couple of days.
However, tech stocks were sharply lower Friday weighed by weakness in digital advertising names.
Shares of Snapchat declined almost 40 percent after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and it’s warning about companies cutting back on advertising spending is why we are seeing some weakness in shares of Meta and Alphabet.
More broadly, we believe the challenging macroeconomic conditions will result in a slowdown in earnings growth, with analysts likely revising their full year estimates lower.
however, with S&P 500 valuations down more then 20 percent since the beginning of the year some bad news might already priced-in.
While early in the earnings season, it is encouraging that U.S. large-cap companies have been beating estimates by 4 percent so far, and their stock price has risen 0.6 percent the same day after releasing earnings.
Despite today’s pullback, global equities had their best week in a month as investors shrugged off worries about the economic outlook.
Beaten-down small-cap stocks outperformed and the drop in bond yields was a tailwind for growth-style investments that have lagged this year.
With signs of both inflation and economic growth rolling over, the bond market has been pricing in an earlier and slightly lower peak in the fed funds rate, signaling that central banks can start moving at a more gradual pace later this year.
On the geopolitical front, some of the European tail risk fears eased to some extent with Russia resuming gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline following scheduled maintenance.
Next week the focus will remain on corporate earnings as one-third of the S&P 500 companies are reporting earnings.
Also, the Fed is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percent after it concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday.
The release of the second-quarter grow domestic product estimate is expected to show that the U.S. economy hit stall speed, growing 0.4 percent according to consensus estimates.
However, the Atlanta Fed’s real time GDP tracker points to the potential for another quarter of the economy contracting.
