Chaffee County Sheriff deputies arrested Travis Lank Boyd, 39, of Salida April 10 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin – and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Cecilia Marie Orta-Kevilus, 31, of Salida was arrested April 10 on a charge of harboring a fugitive. She was released on a summons.
Franklin Lee Phelps, 28, Salida, was arrested April 10 on charges of intimidating a victim, burglary – nonresidence with no force, theft and identity theft and on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $9,000 bail.
Ryan Scott Thonhoff, 28, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested April 10 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 24, Salida, was arrested April 10 on charges of intimidating a victim, burglary – nonresidence with no force, theft and identity theft, methamphetamine possession and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $6,500 bail.
Daniel Paul Belinski, 36, Salida, was arrested April 8 on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – meth-amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order, possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon and unlawful possession of materials to make methamphetamine. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher Glenn Samuelson, 36, Salida, was arrested April 7 on a charge of driving a vehicle without a license. He was released on a summons.
Jesse Daniel Perez, 37, Buena Vista, was arrested April 7 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Christopher James Kuepper, 18, Buena Vista, was arrested April 7 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 49, Salida, was arrested April 6 on three warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Anthony Taylor Rollins, 27, Denver, was arrested April 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
