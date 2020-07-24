Gov. Jared Polis and the Department of Local Affairs recently announced the Property Owner Preservation Program for rental assistance, resulting from HB20-1410, COVID-19-related Housing Assistance.
The bill allocates $19,650,000 to the Housing Development Grant Fund administered by the Division of Housing within DOLA.
Funds will be used to provide housing assistance, including rental assistance, mortgage assistance and guidance on how to access other housing services to Coloradans facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Gray of Chaffee County Office of Housing said it is a pretty exciting piece of legislation.
The programs are being operated by Brothers Redevelopment or Salvation Army, Gray said.
She said CCOH is not processing those applications, because the state had a goal of coordinating the effort with larger entities that covered a broader geographical region.
There are two “buckets” to the program, she said, the Property Owners program (POP) which is aimed at landlords and the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) which is aimed at tenants.
These programs will benefit Chaffee County residents who have lost income due to COVID-19, or their landlords if they or their properties are eligible.
There is a maximum monthly rent amount that the program is willing to pay, based on the size of the house.
Gray said in Chaffee County those maximums are:
SizeMax Rent
0 bedroom/studio$1,072
1 bedroom $1,338
2 bedroom$1,604
3 bedroom$1,854
4 bedroom$2,070
If a tenant does not have rental arrears, they can apply for one month of rent.
If they are in arrears they can apply for arrears beginning March 1, 2020, as well as the current month rent.
Tenants can reapply every month and there is no limit on how many months so long as funds are available.
Tenants whose household income is at or below 80 percent AMI can apply for the program.
Landords can coordinate their tenants’ applications, or encourage them to apply, but the properties must not be in foreclosure and all property taxes and assessment have to be paid.
Gray said the entities that are processing applications for Chaffee County are:
• Brothers Redevelopment – visitbrothersredevelopment.org or contact them 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 844-926-6632 or ehap@brothersredevelopment.org.
• Salvation Army – visit westernusa.salvationarmy.org/intermountain_us_west/covid-19-get-help/ or call 855-768-7977 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Find out more about the Property Owner Preservation Program at cdola.colorado.gov/rental-assistance.
Chaffee County also has a Rental Deposit Guarantee program that tenants who are moving might want to consider, Gray said.
She said it is essentially a promissory note to the landlord guaranteeing that the Office of Housing has the deposit amount in the bank, and a loan to the tenant, who can pay the deposit amount out over time, not to exceed the life of the lease. Apply to that program at chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/63274.pdf.
