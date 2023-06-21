Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Tuesday the death of a 60-year old man during a three-boat commercial trip in the Royal Gorge.
Several passengers fell out of a boat as it entered the Boat Eater Rapid just past the Royal Gorge Bridge at about 1:30 p.m. Monday,, according to a press release.
All passengers were rescued from the water by other boats on the trip.
The unidentified victim was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the water. A guide immediately pulled the boat to shore and began CPR while another guide retrieved a heart defibrillator stationed along the river bank.
They performed CPR until an emergency vehicle traveling by railroad tracks arrived and transported the victim out of the gorge.
CPR continued but the victim was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical personnel.
Besides CPW rangers from the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, agencies responding to the call for help included the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response Cañon City and the Cañon City Fire Department.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” Tom Waters, AHRA park manager said.
According to the press release, the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a helmet.
The body was turned over to the Fremont County Coroner to make identification, an official determination of the cause of death and notification of relatives. Any further information about the victim will be released by the coroner.
This death is the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023.
