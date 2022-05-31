ARISE Beyond Barriers and the Center for Independence hosted an event for people with disabilities recently at Alpine Park in Salida.
The event showcased a variety of adaptive equipment such as trail wheelchairs that enable people with disabilities to stay more active and enjoy the nature that Salida has to offer. In addition, the two organizations offered information and provided an opportunity to connect with the Center for Independence’s peer mentor group in Salida.
Tim Ashley, CEO of ARISE Beyond Barriers, said one of the biggest challenges for people who acquire a disability is isolation and inaction. He said recreation and socialization are two important needs for people with disabilities to have a good life. “You can still live the life you want,” he said. “Adaptive equipment is the answer.”
The organizations plan to provide more opportunities for people with disabilities in the future, including participating in the FIBArk parade next month. In addition, they plan to host trail rides and hikes for individuals with disabilities during the summer.
