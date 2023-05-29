The need to use the bathroom resulted in one driver forcing another driver into a rollover wreck on U.S. 285 near mile marker 135, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Friday.
The wreck occurred at about 7 p.m. Thursday 1 mile north of the junction with Colo. 291.
According to a press release, when the sheriff and state patrol responded to the incident they found a green sedan resting on its top on the east side of the road.
The vehicle was occupied by one person when a passerby helped the driver get out of the vehicle.
It was soon determined that a second vehicle was involved in the wreck, Spezze reported.
The second vehicle was sitting on the southbound shoulder of the highway.
Investigators soon learned that the wreck was not an “accident,” but was intentional.
With this information the sheriff’s office assumed responsibility for the criminal investigation and any charges that were to be filed.
The sheriff reported that the investigation determined the driver of the red sedan was traveling northbound on U.S. 285 behind the green sedan.
The driver of the red sedan stated that the green car would not get out of his way and after several attempts to get the green vehicle to move he used a PIT maneuver.
PIT maneuvers are used by police to disable vehicles in high-speed chases, forcing the vehicle off the roadway.
The suspect stated that he had to use the restroom badly and needed to get the green vehicle off the road.
No injuries were reported as a result of the wreck.
The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond with a stipulation of no driving.
The sheriff identified the suspect as David Michael Whitcomb, 34, of Colorado Springs. Whitcomb was charged with: reckless driving, misdemeanor traffic 2; second-degree assault, felony 4; second-degree assault, felony 4; and criminal mischief, felony 4.
