Colorado 5th Congressional District Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) received an “A” rating on the national pro-life scorecard, a rating given by the Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life organization.
The rating judges Lamborn’s record, including votes, co-sponsorships of crucial legislation, congressional letters and other pro-life efforts he worked on during the latest congressional session.
“Congressman Lamborn has voted consistently to protect lives of the unborn and defended the Trump administration’s pro-life regulatory efforts,” said Jamie Dangers, legislative director for the Susan B. Anthony List.
“He also led the effort in the House of Representatives urging the administration’s continued resolve on funding ethical science rather than research involving aborted fetal tissue.”
“It is my duty to protect the sanctity of life and to provide a voice for our innocent, unborn children, who deserve the right to live,” Lamborn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.