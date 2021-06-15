Chaffee County Republican Women awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Aja Hogan, daughter of Greg and Noelle Hogan of Buena Vista.
Aja Hogan graduated from Buena Vista High School this spring. She was the senior class president and was active in sports and the National Honor Society.
She is also active in her church and local and foreign missions.
Hogan will attend Colorado State University this fall, majoring in business. She is also interested in studying political science.
Chaffee County Republican Women have been offering scholarships to young conservative women in Chaffee County for 25 years.
