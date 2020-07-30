Salida police officers arrested Edwin E. McAdoo, 61, of Salida, July 14 on charges of first degree criminal trespass and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Cathy Ann Malone, 59, of Salida, was arrested July 14 on a charge of first degree criminal trespass. She was held without bond.
Ryan Scott Thonhoff, 27, of Salida, was arrested July 13 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Robert Lee Bradford, 55, of Poncha Springs, was arrested July 10 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held without bond.
Crystal Rose Hazen, 37, of Salida, was arrested July 9 on a charge of first degree criminal trespass. She was held without bond.
Scott Lee Cox, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested July 4 on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Christopher Ian Williams, 31, of Coaldale, was arrested July 1 on charges of driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both and failure to drive in a single lane (weaving). He was held without bond.
Shaun Kelly Smith, 39, of Cañon City, was arrested July 1 on charges of false reporting to authorities, fraud by check and identity theft. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 23, of Salida, was a arrested June 30 on three charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,750 bail.
Stardust Angelene Lamm, 32, of Salida, was arrested June 29 on charges of theft and identity theft. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Timothy Seth Hinkle, 38, of Salida, was arrested June 26 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Robert Francis Hoffman, 52, of Lakewood, was arrested June 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Sarah Elizabeth Glass, 31, of Salida, was arrested June 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Danielle Maria Riggio, 21, of Salida, was arrested June 25 on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
