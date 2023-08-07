High winds may be a challenge for firefighters at the Lowline Fire between Gunnison and Crested Butte today, as well as pushing smoke toward the Arkansas Valley, Inciweb.gov, the U.S. government’s fire reporting website, reported.
“Sunday’s red flag warning (for wind) provided a test of the firelines,” Dan Dallas, incident commander, said. “Negligible perimeter growth occurred, although one small spot fire was detected and extinguished at Division A/Z. Despite gusty wind conditions, wind direction from the west was favorable, blowing the fire in on itself. Today’s fire weather watch was elevated to a red flag warning; actions will mirror yesterday’s.”
Aspen and Crested Butte, both north and slightly east of the fire, will see good air quality today, while the Gunnison area will see moderate air quality.
The fire is 55 percent contained, up to 1,821 acres, with 271 personnel on site.
Also burning in Colorado is the Little Mesa Fire, approximately 15 miles west southwest of Delta. It was started by lightning and is estimated to be about 75 acres, with no containment. Currently helicopters are being used in the Pothole Recreation Area, dipping water out of the potholes for fire suppression, and the public is asked to stay out of the area at this time.
A pair of fires are burning between Pagosa Springs and Durango – the Chris Mountain Fire, 551 acres, which is 100 percent contained, and the Dry Lake Fire, which has burned 1,372 acres and is 47 percent contained. Both fires were started by lightning.
The Dry Lake fire began Aug. 1 and is burning in the San Juan National Forest northeast of Bayfield. There are 135 fire personnel on site, who are working to reduce the risk to local residences, lands and utility infrastructure. Firefighters have burned vegetation under and around a half-mile stretch of the Tri-State power line, which serves Poncha Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.