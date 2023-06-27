Sales tax receipts for Salida in April 2023 were relatively flat compared to April 2022.

The 3 percent sales tax for the City of Salida increased by 0.4 percent from 2022. The city’s portion of Chaffee County sales tax decreased by 2.3 percent from last year. Altogether, the collections were 0.3 percent lower for April and 0.2 percent higher year-to-date, with actual collections 0.3 percent behind the 2023 budget year-to-date.

