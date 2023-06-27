Sales tax receipts for Salida in April 2023 were relatively flat compared to April 2022.
The 3 percent sales tax for the City of Salida increased by 0.4 percent from 2022. The city’s portion of Chaffee County sales tax decreased by 2.3 percent from last year. Altogether, the collections were 0.3 percent lower for April and 0.2 percent higher year-to-date, with actual collections 0.3 percent behind the 2023 budget year-to-date.
Salida gathered $709,409 in April 2023, compared to $706,901 in April 2022, up $2,508. The shared county collection was down $5,811, collecting $249,793 in April 2023 and $255,604 in April 2022. In total, the city brought in $959,202, down $3,302 from last year’s collection of $962,505.
Year-to-date, however, Salida is up $6,315 overall. So far Salida has collected $2,725,928 in 3 percent sales tax and $1,004,591 in shared county tax. The Salida 3 percent tax collection is down $40,169, but the county collection is up $46,484.
