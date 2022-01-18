Six bands totaling 28 musicians performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Rok Skool’s 10th annual winter showcase, “Snowfest,” Friday at Salida SteamPlant.
The bands ranged from fifth-graders to recent high school graduates and performed a variety of songs from music groups including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and Queen. The Collegiates played “Jolene” by Dolly Parton along with their original songs.
Trevor “Bones” Davis, event organizer and Rok Skool founder and instructor, said, “I am super grateful to this community for allowing us to put the precautions in place to pull this off.” The event was limited at 75 percent capacity, or 150 people, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Davis said tickets sold out within two hours of being available. All proceeds went to Rok Skool. Davis estimated Rok Skool lost money on the event due to the extensive sound, camera and stage crew that were hired to make sure the event was high quality.
Davis said he first started teaching music when he was 18 and has been teaching for 40 years. He said the students were awesome: “They’ve been crushing it.”
Taya Brown, 15, a guitarist and vocalist for the band Late Night Snack, said the event “went really well. I enjoyed myself.”
She said the band had some difficulties in practice but performed “really good” at the showcase.
Soy Sauce Packet, Running with Scissors, Late Night Snack, The Collegiates, Train Wreck and Halfway Decent all performed Friday night.
A project of local nonprofit arts organization Articipate, Rok Skool bands practice at the “Band Cave” in the Salida Community Center basement.
