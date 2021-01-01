Chances are good 2020 will go down as the year of COVID-19, as identifiable a year as 1918 is for the Spanish flu.
As 2021 opens, things are looking up in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Since its initial identification in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has changed human interaction, taken loved ones, left others with long-lasting health concerns and been a source of contention between groups with different ideas on how serious the illness is and how to combat it.
After almost a year of living under the threat of contagion, things are looking up.
In December, vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and inoculations began for frontline and health care workers.
As the new year unfolds, other groups are expected to join those receiving the two-dose vaccine, including first responders, those with immunocompromising health issues and the general population.
Even with the hope vaccines bring, COVID-19 still poses a threat and public health entities stress the need to continue with personal precautions, getting tested and quarantine when necessary.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Marketing and Public Relations director Allison Gergley said, “While the vaccination process in Chaffee County has begun, we are still not out of the woods yet.”
The World Health Organization reports as of Dec. 31, the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 was 1,798,050 out of 81,475,053 confirmed cases of the virus.
The Americas, including North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, have the highest incidence of the virus with 35,393,389 cases as of Dec. 31.
The United States accounted for 19,432,125 cases, more than half the total for the Americas, with a death count of 337,419.
CDC data shows Colorado to be 21st in the number of cases throughout the pandemic with 334,097 and 26th in deaths related to the virus with 4,814, of which 3,907 were directly caused by the disease.
Those numbers, along with the recent discovery of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 in Colorado and California, underlines the need to continue to take precautions and follow public health guidelines as 2021 begins.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstorm said data collected recently proves that precautions are working to slow the spread.
“We must continue to protect our highest-risk populations,” she said.
Chaffee’s Got Heart
Chaffee County Public Health recently revamped its five commitments to containment with the Chaffee’s Got Heart Campaign.
The campaign used the acronym HEART as a mnemonic to remember the steps:
• Hang at home if sick
• Excel at handwashing
• Always Wear a mask
• Respect Social distancing
• Test if you have symptoms.
Early on in the pandemic a “Mask-up” campaign aimed at visitors as well as locals was conceived and bandanas were designed and purchased by Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to be distributed free to those who needed a face covering and as a way to promote the safety and well-being of the community.
Those bandanas continue to be purchased and distributed.
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce has bandanas, Chaffee’s Got Heart yard signs and the recently added red shopping bags with the Chaffee’s Got Heart logo available to help promote the public health program to the community and visitors.
Testing and other resources
For those who need to be tested, Chaffee County Public Health holds testing clinics from 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Chaffee County Health suggests testing if:
• If symptomatic, public health recommends testing at the first available opportunity. Remain isolated until receiving test result.
• For those who had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, but have no symptoms, test 6-7 days after exposure. Individuals who remain asymptomatic the entire time since exposure and test on day six or later, quarantine is considered complete after day seven, so long as the test result is negative.
Test results take three to four days. Quarantine never ends before day seven.
Quarantine can end on day eight, nine or 10 if you have a negative test from day six or after.
Each test requires an individual appointment. To request an appointment visit https://curative.com/sites/9101.
For a list of services and assistance for those affected financially by COVID-19 visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Solvista Health offers free support and counseling related to the pandemic at 719-275-2351.
