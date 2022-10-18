Chaffee County commissioners will consider the final part of the private lands camping section of the Chaffee County Land Use Code Module 1 update at their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The section is the last one to be discussed as the commissioners move closer to completing text amendments for the first of three modules updating the code.
The commissioners will also review an update from Blue Triton Brands regarding the 1041 extended permit 2022 year-end deadlines, including the Colorado Parks and Wildlife easement to be completed by the end of the year.
In other business commissioners will consider a special event application fee waiver request of $150 for the Two Turkey Trot Relay from Chaffee County Running Club. The event is set to take place Nov. 12.
Commissioners will consider the Pikul major subdivision sketch plan for property at 29320 CR 361, Buena Vista.
They will also consider the Alpine West planned development request for a conceptual planned development plan review and major subdivision sketch plan for property at 15750 CR 306, Buena Vista, continued from the Sept. 13 meeting.
The meeting will be in person at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
