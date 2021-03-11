Fremont County Sheriff is looking for ., 66, a missing at-risk man who was reported missing from his home in Cañon City on March 8.
Maynard reportedly left his residents earlier in the evening in a maroon colored 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The vehicle was later located in Teller County on March 9.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his residence.
Maynard has several medical needs which require medication that he does not have and he left his cell phone at his residence, Fremont County reported.
He is described as white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 168 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees Maynard is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-276-5555 option 8 or 911.
