Chaffee County commissioners voted 2-1 to uphold an administrative decision to deny an address permit for permanent access across the Union Pacific Railroad at CR 102, following more than an hour of discussion Tuesday.
Commissioner Keith Baker voted against the decision, which denies the request made by property owner Kristen Jones regarding access to her property in the Cleora Mining District.
A key element in the question of access has to do with numbering of the road, which is also known as CR 177.
Jones said she hopes an effort will be made to clarify potential access in the future so she and other landowners in the area can make plans.
In other business, commissioners approved the Hiser agricultural subdivision exemption to resubdivide parcel 7R, Hiser Heritage Water subdivision, of 44.42 acres into two lots of 38.87 and 5.55 acres. Staff was directed to prepare a resolution to be considered at a later meeting.
A request for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary plan – final plat, which was recommended for denial due to lack of applicant participation on the request in county Planning Commission meetings, was remanded to planning and zoning.
The applicants, Ralph and April Ogden, were taking care of a medical emergency at the time of the last Planning Commission meeting.
The mitigating circumstances caused county commissioners to send the matter back to planning and zoning for consideration.
Commissioners also approved Resolution 2021-75, approving the purchase of 185 Quigot Court.
