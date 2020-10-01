Women Who Care bridges the gap between organizations, people who can help

Two years ago, Beverly Van Kampen, at that time a new resident of Chaffee County, began to notice needs in the area and realized that there were non-profit organizations working to meet those needs, but many were struggling financially.
She also knew of people in the area who had money to give but did not seem to have a connection with the organizations who were on the front lines trying to help. She thought there might be a way to bridge that gap.
Drawing on her experience with a giving circle in western Michigan, Van Kampen set about to start an organization which has come to be known as Chaffee County Women Who Care.
The group will celebrate its second anniversary at its October meeting and in the two years of its existence has given more than $70,000 to charitable organizations working in Chaffee County.
Recipients have included organizations that serve the elderly as well as those that serve preschoolers and babies. Causes have included literacy, health and help for young adults with special needs. And programs include enrichment activities for teen girls and support for victims of sexual abuse – all of these in Chaffee County.
Here’s how it works: The group meets four times a year, alternating meetings between Buena Vista and Salida, though meetings have been held on Zoom during the COVID-19 restrictions.
At each meeting three members present on behalf of three causes in Chaffee County. At the end of each presentation, members ask questions of the presenter. When all three have presented and responded to questions, a vote is taken.
The selected charity is announced, and each woman gives $100 to that organization. Because there are more than 100 members in Chaffee County Women Who Care, the gifts total more than $10,000 each quarter.
“The meetings are lively and fun,” Van Kampen said. “We have found that the women in Chaffee County are enthusiastic presenters, they ask intelligent questions, and they love giving to great causes.”
One of the things the women have expressed appreciation for is that the meetings start at 5:30 p.m. and are concluded promptly at 6:30 p.m., leaving time for women to meet together afterwards for dinner or to go home to their families for the evening.
“What else can you do in one hour that will raise more than $10,000 to meet needs in our community,” Van Kampen asked. “The model is easy, efficient and effective. And, it’s educational, too. With every presentation, women learn more about the needs in our area and the organizations that are working to meet those needs.”
All women in Chaffee County are invited to join. If interested, please contact Van Kampen at beverlyvankampen@gmail.com or get in touch with one of these steering committee members: Marilyn Bouldin, Nancy Best, Leslie Matthews, Caryl Nyquist, Tanya Steele, Rita Leydon, Melanie Roth, or Janet Sellers.
