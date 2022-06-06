The Chaffee County Commissioners will hear a presentation of the 2021 report on the health of Colorado’s Forest, Chaffee County projects update and hold a discussion on wildfire management and local forests with J.T. Shaver, Colorado State Forest Service, during their work session beginning at 10 a.m. today.
Shaver’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m., after the commissioners hear from Beck Gray with the Chaffee Housing Authority.
At 11 a.m. they are scheduled to receive a report from State Representative Julie McCluskie, summarizing the recently finished state legislative session, before breaking for lunch.
The commissioners are scheduled to discuss a contract for Google workspace and email migration services at 1:15 p.m., followed by a discussion on potential commissioner ballot issues at 1:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m. they will consider the first reading of a fire ban ordinance, restricting open fires and open burning in unincorporated areas of the county.
This will be followed by a discussion with the American’s with Disabilities Act advisory committee.
The commissioners are also scheduled for two executive sessions, one to receive legal advice on specific questions pertaining to budgetary questions for elected offices and the second on potential land use litigation.
Meeting are convened both in-person and online. To attend the zoom meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-699-900-6833 and enter meeting ID #109079543.
Tuesday regular meeting
During their regular meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, the commissioners will hear two land use projects.
Rescheduled from May 16, they will hear application for a plat amendment to the Bear Trail Subdivision, 31196 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista. This amendment will remove wording from the master plan, which states “filing III Bear Trail Subdivision residential PUD (up to 20 units), dependent on rezoning.”
Commissioners will consider a request for an amendment to the security for the subdivision improvements agreement for The Cooper minor subdivision, allowing for a irrevocable letter of credit to replace the lot sales restriction for electric installation and road construction.
In other business commissioners will convene as the Chaffee County Board of Health to discuss the Marrifield Cabins board of helat variance request for 19320 CR 306, Buena Vista.
The request is to find a more sustainable solution for the Onsite Water Treatment System that doesn’t put the property or adjacent property owners at risk.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Vote on the first reading of a fire ban ordinance they discussed during their Monday work session.
• Set dates, referees and an arbitrator for the 2022 Board of Equalization hearings.
• Consider the appointment of Ashley Kappel to the Chaffee Housing Authority Board of Directors.
• Discuss the public notice from the Town of Poncha Springs regarding the public hearing for the Poncha Meadows major subdivision.
• Hear a request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity requesting a fee waiver.
• Consider Resolution 2022-14 regarding the procedure for accepting certain land use applications.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID #109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.