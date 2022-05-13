Salida School District came one step closer to adopting a new set of graduation requirements, which would affect the incoming class of 2026, as the school board passed on second reading Tuesday a plan that would increase the number of credit hours needed to graduate from 24 to 28.
Under the new requirements freshmen and sophomores would take a standard class load.
Juniors and seniors could choose to follow a college preparatory or a career pathway depending on their long-range goals.
All students would be required to complete a capstone project in their senior year.
The third and final reading of the new graduation requirements will be the subject of a vote at the board’s June 14 meeting.
The new graduation requirements are connected to the district’s Strategic Plan for 2022-2027
Consulting group Onward Education has been assisting the district with assessing district and community goals.
Four strategic goals with timelines were formulated as focus points for the district over the next five years:
• Balanced definition of student success.
• Student and staff wellbeing.
• Enhanced community engagement
• Defined strategic partnerships.
Superintendent David Blackburn apprised the board of ongoing collaboration with the City of Salida and the Salida Police Department in developing a job description for the school resource officer position.
Selection of the SRO for the coming year will be a joint process between the district and the police department. Evaluation will also be part of the job.
Clarity on authority in the emergency management plan was also a point of discussion.
Board member Matthew Hobbs said partnership is paramount for the district.
Blackburn told the board the staffing situation in the district is critical.
He said he was “struggling to keep the doors open” with staff absences and a lack of substitutes making the daily functioning of the schools a challenge.
“I don’t know how to feed everyone Thursday,” Blackburn said, referring to decreased lunchroom staff.
Hobbs volunteered to help serve food Wednesday.
The board discussed the appointment process for board members in the wake of the resignation of Jeannie Peters.
Peters was elected in November to retain her at-large seat on the board, and her resignation necessitates appointment of a new board member.
The board hopes to accomplish that process by the August meeting.
Outgoing Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna presented his last detailed report on the elementary school’s progress in the nine years he has been there.
McKenna turns over the reins to Cory Scheffel at the end of the school year.
The board also approved the preliminary budget for the upcoming year and an appropriations resolution with preliminary budget numbers.
