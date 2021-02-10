Commissioners unanimously approved the sketch plan for the Shaw Ranch major subdivision Tuesday after discussing findings by the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
The plan is to subdivide 74.3 acres into eight lots, ranging from 2.4 to 36.6 acres in size.
One of the primary concerns about the development, which is located along CR 221 between Green Creek and the South Arkansas River, is the state of the bridge crossing the South Arkansas.
Chaffee County engineer Gary Greiner said during the meeting that the bridge is currently rated for 23 tons.
“As long as it is used properly, it should be alright,” Greiner said. “I believe it was built in 1957, so it should have about 30 years left in it. The bridge report said it is in good shape.”
Aaron Cook, with Crabtree Group and representing the applicant, said they have made arrangements with construction companies concerning the weight of their equipment.
Local residents shared concerns about the width and condition of CR 221, wildlife migration through the subdivision area and wastewater system run-off into either the river or Green Creek.
Commissioners agreed that a road study of the area was needed, but chose not to call the application for review by the board until they voted on the final approval.
An abatement of the 2020 taxes on property owned by LWP Development was unanimously passed after it was discovered that the assessors office had assessed them $12,018,158. The correct amount was $1,500.
Commissioners voted to continue three items. The correction to the land use code concerning the Salida Airport overlay will be continued until March 9 as staff continues meeting with residents affected by the overlay. The Habitat for Humanity road and alley vacation of right of way is continued until Feb. 16 while staff meets with affected residents. The creation of the Chaffee County Recreation Plan is also continued to a future date.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• A contract with Wagner Equipment for a new landfill compactor.
• A contract between the county and the Federal Highway Administration for the Browns Canyon Access Road Project.
• A liquor license renewal for Princeton Holdings LLC.
