Equities took a breather on Monday following a 6 percent gain from last week, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index’s strongest weekly gain since late 2020.
The S&P 500 finished the day largely unchanged, though it saw some pressure midday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he referenced “too high” inflation and indicated the Fed is willing to act aggressively to address it.
There were no major economic data releases Monday, keeping the focus on Fed policy and the war in Ukraine, where the latest news around Ukraine’s refusal of Russia’s demands to surrender Mariupol added to geopolitical uncertainty.
As a result, commodity prices continued to see upward moves, particularly oil, which was notably higher amid reports that EU governments are mulling an embargo on Russian crude.
The energy and materials sectors led the way Monday, helped by commodity price gains. However, consumer staples and utility sectors also outperformed, indicating a defensive tone to start the week.
