An arrest made Sept. 8 by the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team is under scrutiny with the filing of a lawsuit against arresting officers.
The man who was arrested, Ellis Athanas, 30, filed a lawsuit Feb. 23 in 11th District Court against members of the tactical team, claiming excessive force and malicious prosecution were used in his arrest.
Specifically named in the suit are Sgt. Corey Orth of Salida Police Department and Deputy Damon Brown of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The tactical team is composed of members of those departments as well as Buena Vista Police Department.
A press release from BVPD at the time stated the arrest was made on a warrant charging domestic violence, menacing and child abuse.
The arrest was considered high risk at the time due to “Athanas’ criminal history and other factors, thus prompting the use of CCCTT to make the arrest.”
Orth was in charge of the operation.
During the arrest, “a distraction device” was used.
The press release further stated “Athanas was taken into custody without any incident and booked into the Chaffee County Detention Center in Salida.”
The distraction device used in the arrest was a “flashbang” device that delivers a loud bang and a bright flash.
The device is nonlethal and is used commonly by law enforcement and military to suppress or deter individuals or groups.
The device was allegedly deployed by Brown as law enforcement began the arrest.
The suit filed by Athanas and his attorney, Kevin Mehr of Colorado Springs, alleges following the arrest Athanas was “feeling nauseous, had a severe headache and was having difficulty keeping awake.”
The suit stated Athanas was diagnosed with a concussion at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center prior to his clearance for booking.
The “defendants’ unjustified and violent seizure and assault upon Mr. Athanas caused him to experience great physical pain, injury, terror and exposed him to great risk of death.
“This experience continues to cause Mr. Athanas trauma and emotional distress, along with lasting physical injuries,” the suit stated.
The charges for which the warrant was issued were later dismissed.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and Buena Vista Police Chief Dean Morgan all said they were unable to comment on the matter because it is in litigation.
The suit, which is requesting a jury trial in the matter, has not yet been placed on the District Court docket.
Athanas currently has two unrelated misdemeanor cases pending in Chaffee County Court, one for violation of a protection order and the other for harassment/stalking, violation of a protection order and domestic violence.
